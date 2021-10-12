T20 World Cup Team India warm-up match schedule changed know who will clash on 18th October Ind vs Eng match canceled Virat Kohli team face South Africa on 20th Oct

Sports

T20 World Cup Team India warm-up match schedule changed






ICC T20 World CupTicket Booking Ticket Rates BCCI ECB




T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match New Schedule: India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match schedule has been changed. According to the old schedule, Virat Kohli’s team was scheduled to take on England on 18 October. After that he was to play against Australia on the afternoon of 20 October.

Now according to the new schedule, Team India will now take on the practice match against Australia at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai from 7:30 pm (Indian time) on 18 October. The second warm-up match of the Indian cricket team will be against South Africa in Dubai on October 20.

The match is to be played at ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai from 7:30 PM.

As per the previous schedule, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was set to host both India’s practice matches. However, the matches will now take place at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the England cricket team will now play its first warm-up match against Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1 in Abu Dhabi on October 18. Their second warm-up match will be against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on October 20.

Check out the updated schedule of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches here:

Date match details Time (Indian Time) Field
12 October Ireland vs Papua New Guinea from 3:30 pm Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1 Abu Dhabi
12 October Scotland vs Netherlands from 7:30 pm ICC Academy Ground No. 2, Dubai
12 October Namibia vs Oman from 7:30 pm ICC Academy Ground, Dubai
12 October Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka from 7:30 pm Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 Abu Dhabi
14 October Bangladesh vs Ireland from 11:30 pm Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1 Abu Dhabi
14 October Namibia vs Scotland from 3:30 pm ICC Academy Ground No. 2, Dubai
14 October Papua New Guinea vs Sri Lanka from 3:30 pm Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 Abu Dhabi
14 October Netherlands vs Oman from 7:30 pm ICC Academy Ground, Dubai
18 October New Zealand vs West Indies from 3:30 pm Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 Abu Dhabi
18 October Afghanistan vs South Africa from 3:30 pm ICC Academy Ground No. 2, Dubai
18 October Australia vs India from 7:30 pm ICC Academy Ground, Dubai
18 October Pakistan vs England from 7:30 pm Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1 Abu Dhabi
20 October Afghanistan vs Australia from 3:30 pm ICC Academy Ground, Dubai
20 October Pakistan vs West Indies from 3:30 pm Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1 Abu Dhabi
20 October India vs South Africa from 7:30 pm ICC Academy Ground No. 2, Dubai
20 October England vs New Zealand from 7:30 pm Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 Abu Dhabi

