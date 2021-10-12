T20 World Cup Team India warm-up match schedule changed know who will clash on 18th October Ind vs Eng match canceled Virat Kohli team face South Africa on 20th Oct

Another change that has been made regarding India’s warm-up matches is the location of both the matches.

T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match New Schedule: India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match schedule has been changed. According to the old schedule, Virat Kohli’s team was scheduled to take on England on 18 October. After that he was to play against Australia on the afternoon of 20 October.

Now according to the new schedule, Team India will now take on the practice match against Australia at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai from 7:30 pm (Indian time) on 18 October. The second warm-up match of the Indian cricket team will be against South Africa in Dubai on October 20.

The match is to be played at ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai from 7:30 PM.

As per the previous schedule, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was set to host both India’s practice matches. However, the matches will now take place at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the England cricket team will now play its first warm-up match against Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1 in Abu Dhabi on October 18. Their second warm-up match will be against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on October 20.