T20 World Cup We are still standing where we were 5 years ago Indian legend AAKASH CHOPRA Reveal 5 weaknesses of Team India Watch Video YouTube

Aakash Chopra, former opener of the Indian Test cricket team, also said that New Zealand had defeated India in its first match in the 2016 T20 World Cup as well. In that match, New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi took 3 for 18 and Mitchell Santner took 4 for 11.

Former Indian Test cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has exposed 5 important mistakes committed by Team India against New Zealand. He also said that where the five years stood against New Zealand. Still standing there today. In the 2016 T20 World Cup, New Zealand defeated India in their first match. In that match, New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi took 3 for 18 and Mitchell Santner took 4 for 11.

Due to the loss in that match, the Indian team finished second in Group 2 of Super-10. In the semi-final, they were defeated by West Indies by 7 wickets. Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel, ‘Earlier also Ish Sodhi and Michelle Santner almost showed us the way out. Even after five years we are still standing there. Those bowlers have become experienced, but we are stuck there, be it Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi.

Aakash Chopra said for Santner and Sodhi, ‘Both gave close to 38 runs in 8 overs. If we don’t play spin well. We can’t play singles. We can’t hit boundaries. If spin will hold us back, then it is a different matter. Even this pitch was not like Sharjah, it was Dubai pitch. We play spin somewhere in Sharjah, we play spin in Abu Dhabi, where the ball is turning the most. Then the situation will be very thin. Not a single boundary against spin, what can be said?

Aakash Chopra also raised questions on sending Rohit Sharma to first down. He said, ‘You don’t want to bring Rohit Sharma in front of Trent Boult. You sent down your biggest match winner because of the left-right match up. Means you had a set batting order, your Timurti, due to the loss of one match, you changed it. This is a fundamental mistake. You cannot justify this. I think it is wrong.’

Describing the third drawback, the former Test opener said, ‘The opposite team used 3 bowlers Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult. The trio kept the Indian batsmen on the backfoot by bowling consistently short. 50-55% of the balls were around the waist. We didn’t have the answer. That’s why all the players got out in the deep.

Aakash Chopra further said, ‘The fourth thing is the lack of intensity or dependency. When the Indian team was going on the field, it seemed as if there was a hesitant (confused). Unfazed, fearless, not cool at all. If you are not like that then it is difficult. You can become the team that wins the World Cup only if you play in that style.

He said, ‘The fifth thing is bowling. That sharpness was not seen in Indian bowling. There was lightness in the bowling. I am saying this because you scored 150 in the first match. There you could not take a single wicket. You were short in the second match, but you took only two wickets. When West Indies were all out for 55, they also took 4-5 wickets for England. The sharpness that was not seen in the bowling.