T20 World Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal may replace Rahul Chahar in squad, after recent performance in IPL |T20 World Cup: This player’s days of fun are over! Now Kohli’s favorite bowler will snatch the place in the World Cup?

T20 World Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal may replace Rahul Chahar in squad, after recent performance in IPL

New Delhi: T20 World Cup 2021 will be played on the soil of UAE and Oman from 17th of this month. The BCCI has already announced Team India for this big tournament. Let us tell you that everyone was quite surprised about the selection of some players in the World Cup team. At the same time, the leaves of big giants were also cut from this team. But there is still a possibility of a change in this team before October 10 and considering the performance of some players in the current IPL, BCCI must be thinking so.

Will this bowler be out?

Young spin bowler Rahul Chahar was given a place in Team India for the World Cup. But looking at Rahul’s performance in the second phase of the IPL being played in the UAE, it is clear that the selectors have made a big mistake by giving him a chance in a tournament like the World Cup. Surprisingly, Rahul got a place above the legendary bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. But in the second phase, the bowling of Rahul Chahar has been very simple and he has also looted runs. Another big problem is that Rahul has played only 5 international matches so far and this is very little experience for a stage like the World Cup.

This player will hit the entry again in the team

As you all know that before the T20 World Cup, all the countries can make changes in their teams till October 10. In such a situation, Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen once again in place of Rahul Chahar. Chahal has given a befitting reply to the selectors by performing brilliantly in the second phase of IPL. He is in excellent form at the moment and on the pitches of UAE, he has blown the batsmen’s nose. In the match played against Punjab Kings also on Sunday, Chahal took 3 wickets. In such a situation, Virat Kohli would like to get his favorite bowler back in the team.

rahul’s selection surprised

Rahul Chahar was given a place in the T20 World Cup team after playing just 5 matches. He was selected in place of legendary spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal. This was a very big decision as Chahal is the highest wicket-taker for India in T20 cricket. Not only this, Chahal has a big hand in the success of Team India on foreign soil. Rahul Chahar’s performance in IPL 2021 has also been very poor.

Indian team for world cup

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakraborty, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar