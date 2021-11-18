Taapsee Pannu blindfolded herself for 12 hours to get into her character on the sets of Blurr! Taapsee Pannu was blindfolded for 12 hours on the sets of ‘Blur’, took such a decision to get into the character!

Taapsee Pannu is making a lot of headlines with her back-to-back hits. After garnering love from fans with her performance in Rashami Rocket, Taapsee’s upcoming psychological thriller ‘Blur’ has turned more anticipated. She is shooting for her upcoming film in full swing and has now wrapped up shooting for her part in Blur.

Taapsee went blindfolded for 12 hours to get into her character, leaving everyone praising her on the sets. A source reveals, “Taapsee was determined to feel the emotions of her character. She decided to stay blindfolded for 12 hours. From 7 am onwards, she tied a cotton bandage over her eyes and in the same condition took all her life. Carrying out a routine that includes answering phone calls, eating, talking to the film’s crew, cast and team without removing the blindfold.

Ever since the poster of this film was released, the audience is excited about this interesting story. Blur is touted to be a power-packed entertainer with an interesting social context.

Blur is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language thriller film directed by Ajay Behl and jointly produced by Zee Studios, Outsiders Films and Echelon Productions. The film stars Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Gulshan Devaiah plays Neel, the husband of Gayatri (Taapsee Pannu) who is a very good sensible man but he is sad and incomplete inside. They both love each other but the tension in their relationship is clearly visible.

