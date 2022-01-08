Taapsee Pannu first poster and release date out from Looop Lapeta! Taapsee Pannu’s strong poster came out from Loop Lapeta

Taapsee Pannu has been busy for a long time with her upcoming film Loop Lapeta. Taapsee and Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen in this film and it will be an action thriller flick. They finally announced the release date on the internet today. Both the actors took to their respective social media handles to offer a glimpse of the official film poster and confirmed that it will be released digitally on February 4, 2022.

Sharing the poster, Taapsee wrote, “Hey Jholar @tahirrajbhasin when will you stop falling for these shortcuts!” He hinted about his character and said, “Can Savi save her this time? You’ll find out soon.”

This post of Taapsee Pannu is being liked a lot as soon as it comes out and people are commenting on it. Talking about this poster, Tahir is seen saving Taapsee Pannu from Raj Bhasin.

Officially the Hindi remake of German hit ‘Run Lola Run’, ‘Loop Lapeta’ is directed by filmmaker Akash Bhatia and jointly supported by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari.

Taapsee Pannu is going to be seen in such a wonderful character for the first time. Fans are waiting when the actress is going to have a big bang. Apart from this, he is also in a lot of discussion about Shabaash Mithu.

Bollywood Actress Taapsee Pannu first poster and release date out from Looop Lapeta!

Saturday, January 8, 2022