Taapsee Pannu getting married soon? The actress gave such a big statement! Taapsee Pannu getting married soon? The actress gave such a big statement!

Taapsee Pannu has done a lot of work not only in South but also in Hindi film industry. At this time, many types of news keep coming out about him. His film was released some time back and was well received. Taapsee Pannu of her films had a wonderful year. But at this time a news is coming out about their marriage. It was being said that the actress might tie the knot very soon but the actress has made a big statement.

After marriage she said, “Whenever I get married, it will be in a relaxed atmosphere. I am in no hurry to get married. Not much will change after marriage so I don’t feel any great need right now.” “

After this statement, fans are reacting on social media and they say that Taapsee Pannu is clear about marriage. It was revealed that she will tie the knot with her close friend.

Regarding the corona virus and the lockdown, she said that .. “The last two years have been a bit bad and chaotic for me due to the lockdown. I am really trying to make time for myself and my family.”

Taapsee Pannu is going to do many big bangs in the coming year. It is being said that this year will be very strong for him and people are going to like his films. Taapsee Pannu is in discussion about one of her films Shabaas Mithu and updates are going to come out soon.

Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 16:32 [IST]