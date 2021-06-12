Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane’s film is all about love, lust, betrayal and murder





In Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu will get entangled in a love triangle and a murder thriller with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Haseen Dillruba is a narrative of affection, lust and a murder.

The makers of Haseen Dillruba have dropped the trailer of their film about an hours in the past. And boy, it is fairly spectacular. The film begins with the love story of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey’s characters. Nonetheless, it appears not every part is hunky-dory after the marriage. Taapsee Pannu’s character appears that of a contemporary girl who has her opinions and not all docile as her mother-in-law needs. Then again, Vikrant Massey’s character appears to be a younger however a Beta kind of male. Elsewhere, we have now Harshvardhan Rane who appears to be an alpha male form of man. Taapsee’s character appears to have a bodily relationship with Harshvaradhan’s character regardless of being married.

She is later referred to as for interrogation for allegedly murdering her husband. The trailer takes you thru a curler coaster experience and is only a brief glimpse of their tousled lives. Aside from Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, the film additionally stars Abhijeet Srivastava. There additionally occurs to be an essential character whose identify Taapsee retains taking all through the trailer, one referred to as Dinesh Pandit.

The mystery-thriller, Haseen Dillruba, is directed by Vinil Matthew and is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar below the banner Color Yellow Productions, Eros Worldwide and T-Collection. Haseen Dillruba will stream on Netflix from 2nd July onwards.

BL Verdict: The trailer of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane starrer is packed in a tremendous method. It has build-up of thriller.