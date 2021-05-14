Taarak Mehta actor Munmun Dutta booked under SC/ST Act for using casteist slur in video

Actor Munmun Dutta, recognized for taking part in Babita Iyer in sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Hansi, Haryana. The FIR adopted after the actor shared a video the assign she makes use of a casteist slur.

Rajat Kalsan, convenor of the Nationwide Alliance for Dalit Human Rights, filed the FIR on Tuesday, 11 May perhaps nicely. A CD has with Dutta’s video, the assign she says the objectionable observe has additionally been submitted, in accordance with The Hindu.

The case turned into filed under Portion 3(1) (u) of the SCs and STs Act on Thursday, 13 May perhaps nicely. It’s miles for the time being under investigation, Hansi’s Superintendent of Police Nitika Gahlaut mentioned.

In a device-up video shared on Instagram, Munmum had mentioned that she wished to look at good and used a slur, which refers to a specific caste, saying that she did not are looking for to look at luxuriate in that.

After different people on social media often known as her out for the utilization of the slur, she took the video down and issued an apology. In a show shared on Instagram, Dutta had mentioned that the objectionable observe utilized by her has been ‘misinterpreted.’

The actor claimed that she turned into misinformed in regards to the which plot due to her language barrier. Dutta added that she took the video down as quickly as she turned into made conscious of its which plot.