Taarak Mehta actor Munmun Dutta issues apology for using casteist slur in makeup video

Actor Munmun Dutta, who performs the function of Babita Iyer in Sab TV’s in vogue sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has apologised for using a casteist slur in her make-up tutorial. She claimed that she was blind to the be acutely aware frail in her video on account of language barrier. Dutta added that she didn’t recommend to “insult, intimidate, humiliate or harm any particular person’s emotions”.

The day earlier, her video had lengthy earlier viral put up which #ArrestMunmunDutta trended on Twitter all day. After the backlash, she deleted the be acutely aware from her video however it absolutely was aloof making rounds on various social media platforms.

Even after issuing an apology, of us are grilling her on her social media. Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, who has directed the critically acclaimed movie Masaan, has moreover criticised her. He wrote, “Has been misinterpreted? In no diagram stated it with intent to harm? There may be not a varied interpretation! You stated the B-be acutely aware and there’s no diagram to quilt it up. Apologise and shut up”.

Many others like referred to as her apology false and demanded her arrest.

Dutta hails from West Bengal. She started her profession as a singer for Akashvani and Doordarshan. Her showing profession started with Zee TV serial Hum Sab Baraati in 2004. She is a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah since 2008 and have become a household title as Babita. She has moreover appeared in motion pictures love Mumbai Xpress (2005). In 2006, Dutta was thought-about in the movie Vacation.