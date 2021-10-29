Taarak Mehta: How Can I become Jetha – When Asit Modi reached to Dilip Joshi with the character of Jethalal, this choice was given to the TMKOC actor

The ‘Jethalal’ we see on TV in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, did you know that he was earlier also offered to play another character in this show? Yes, actor Dilip Joshi of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah himself once told about this. Dilip Joshi had mentioned the time when Asit Modi was going to launch his new show TMKOC.

Then he was busy searching for each character. Asit Modi was facing a lot of difficulties in finding ‘jetha’ for his show. It is said that many big actors were also approached for this character. But these actors were not ready to play Jethalal in Asit Modi’s show.

After this, when Asit Modi met Dilip Joshi, he told the concept of his show to Dilip. Dilip Joshi really liked the script of the show. In such a situation, Asit Modi thought that Dilip should also be asked. Asit Modi had seen the work of Dilip Joshi in films. By then, Dilip Joshi had also done ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’.

Asit Modi had asked Dilip if he would play the role of the firstborn? On hearing this, Dilip Joshi had said that ‘how will I be the firstborn’. During this, the show maker gave Dilip another character choice – Champaklal. But Dilip Joshi had also said for this that ‘Champaklal toh main lagunga nahi’.

Dilip Joshi had said- ‘When Asit Modi told me that we are making a serial, I was very thrilled that hey then it will be a lot of fun. Then he offered me the character of Jethalal. First he gave me a choice whether ‘Champaklal’ or Jethalal? So I said that Champaklal toh I will not. I will not even take Jethalal, because the character of Jetha made by Tarak Bhai is a lean and thin Jethalal. Who has a mustache like Charlie.’

He further said- ‘Then I said that I can try. So Asit Bhai said that no, I have full confidence that whatever character you do, you will do well. So this is how Jethalal’s character came about. When the show started, we all had only one thing in our mind that a lot of negativity was going on on TV at that time – Saas Bahu Yeh Woh skimming etc. So there our objective became that if we reach people’s drawing room then why not show something good to the society.