Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah





Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi has dismissed the experiences of a rift between him and his on-screen son Tapu aka Raj Anadkat.

Dilip Joshi reacted to the rumours and known as them 'completely garbage.' In an interview with Spotboye, he mentioned "Completely garbage. Who cooks up all these false tales?" Dilip's clarification comes a couple of days after experiences of a rift between him and Raj made headlines. As reported in Koimoi, a supply had claimed that Dilip Joshi was irked with Raj as he stored him ready for an hour. "Dilip Joshi is the senior-most actor on units. Regardless of engaged on Taarak Mehta for thus a few years, he makes certain to be on time. There's by no means a delay or impact on the shoot due to him. However Raj not too long ago stored him ready for an hour or so. What irked him is the truth that it was repeatedly taking place," the supply claimed.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is among the hottest Indian tv comedy exhibits working for over a decade. Nevertheless, the present has additionally been making headlines for fairly a while now due to its Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's absence. It's been over three years that Disha Vakani was final seen as Dayaben. She is on indefinite maternity go away since 2017. Earlier this month, present's producer Asit Modi talked about the identical in an interview and cleared that if Disha expresses her want to give up, the present will go on with a brand new Dayaben. "I really feel I ought to turn into Dayaben now! The query of her return has been occurring for a few years now. We're nonetheless ready for her to return again and if she expresses her want to give up, the present will go on with a brand new Daya," he had mentioned.