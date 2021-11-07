Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal buys a car, users said- He is going to gift it to Babita Ji

The price of Dilip Joshi’s new car is being said to be 12.29 lakhs. A picture of Dilip Joshi with the car is also going viral in which he is seen with his entire family.

Jethalal i.e. Dilip Joshi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show has bought a shining car on the occasion of Diwali. Dilip Joshi’s black colored ‘Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV’ is being praised by the users and also pulling the leg by naming Babita ji.

How much is the price? The price of Dilip Joshi’s new car is being said to be 12.29 lakhs. A picture of Dilip Joshi with the car is also going viral in which he is seen with his entire family. This picture has been shared by Paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his social media account, which people are very fond of.

Users talking about giving gift to Babita ji- The chemistry of Jethalal and Babita ji i.e. Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta is well-liked in the show. Regarding this matter, people are writing on social media that Jethalal will gift this car to Babita ji. js A user named Rana wrote, ‘100 percent this car is going to be gifted to Jethalal Babita ji after a few days.’ At the same time, some users are also wishing Dilip Joshi good luck for the new car.

Dilip Joshi is the lead actor of Taarak Mehta show- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience since last 13 years. Dilip Joshi is the lead artist of the show. Talking about Dilip Joshi’s salary, according to the reports, he gets 1.5 lakh rupees for every episode. According to this, Dilip Joshi gets 37 lakh rupees for working 25 days in a month.

Once used to earn 50 rupees- Dilip Joshi used to work as a back stage artist at one time. Dilip Joshi used to get 50 rupees for a role there. Dilip Joshi has also worked with Salman Khan in his debut film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ as a hero. After this, he did not get work for many years. Dilip Joshi got a lot of popularity from the show Taarak Mehta and he has been a part of the show since its inception.