Taarak Mehta Ka ooltah chashmah actor sailesh lodha quit the show here read real reason. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha left the show, know the reason

Tv oi-prachi

Unhealthy information has come out for the followers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show. After Dayaben i.e. Disha Vakani, actor Shailesh Lodha, who’s taking part in the function of Taarak Mehta in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has additionally determined to stroll away from the show. Shailesh has made a particular place in the hearts of crores of individuals by taking part in the title character in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In such a scenario, the absence of Tarak’s character in the show is nothing lower than a setback for the followers. After 14 years, why Shailesh Lodha is taking goodbye from this show. Many questions are arising concerning this. In keeping with media experiences, Shailesh Lodha is indignant with the workforce of the show. Which has been occurring for a very long time.

Even Shailesh Lodha has stopped taking pictures for the show. Shailesh Lodha has made a spot in the coronary heart in the show as the answer to all Jethalal’s troubles and an in depth pal. In keeping with the information of a web site, the makers weren’t utilizing Shailesh Lodha’s date correctly.

Earlier, throughout the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shailesh Lodha has been getting many gives of labor. However he let many different alternatives cross by. It’s being instructed that he has not even come on the units of Taarak Mehta for a very long time. The makers have tried to deliver Shailesh Lodha again on the show. However the scenario between the makers and them has not been capable of enhance.

Nonetheless, until the writing of this information, no official info has been obtained from the makers and Shailesh Lodha. By the means, the makers have been planning to deliver Disha Vakani i.e. Dayaben again on the show for greater than two years. The makers are but to get any success in bringing again Dayaben.

Taarak Mehta’s Dayaben danced sporting a bralette skirt, followers had been shocked to see years outdated VIDEO

Sonu Nidhi Bhanushali confirmed Taarak Mehta’s selfie sporting a bra, see 5 killer photographs in personal

Arrest of Taarak Mehta’s ‘Babita ji’ Munmun Dutta, acquired bail for 4 hours interrogation, instructed the fact himself!

Taarak Mehta’s newest horny photoshoot of Babita ji set fireplace, 7 most ruckus killer photographs

Scorching dance strikes on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita ji’s tune ‘Jugnu’, set the web on fireplace

Followers shocked to see Dayaben’s newest image from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, tough to acknowledge

Taarak Mehta’s Nattu Kaka forgot his identify earlier than dying, final want to do make-up

Nattu Kaka of ‘Taarak Mehta’ show dies at the age of 77 after 2 main most cancers surgical procedures

Taarak Mehta’s Babita on the information of affair – Pappu’s painful publish – Disgrace on being known as daughter of India

Babita ji of ‘Taarak Mehta’ is relationship 9 years youthful Tappu in real life, what’s the fact!

Followers made such a scorching image of Nidhi Bhanushali viral, seen in black bra

Followers are shocked to see the great physique transformation of Pinku of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Video

Keep up to date with each information of the movie trade and get film critiques READ Also Indian Idol 12 Singer Danish Turns Actor, Says Am Getting Offers, Might do Acting Permit Notifications You could have already subscribed

english abstract Apharan 2 again with motion thrill and comedy ALT Balaji brings again to season 2

Story first printed: Tuesday, Could 17, 2022, 14:59 [IST]