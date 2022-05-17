Taarak Mehta Ka ooltah chashmah actor sailesh lodha quit the show here read real reason. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha left the show, know the reason

Entertainment

,

Unhealthy information has come out for the followers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show. After Dayaben i.e. Disha Vakani, actor Shailesh Lodha, who’s taking part in the function of Taarak Mehta in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has additionally determined to stroll away from the show. Shailesh has made a particular place in the hearts of crores of individuals by taking part in the title character in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In such a scenario, the absence of Tarak’s character in the show is nothing lower than a setback for the followers. After 14 years, why Shailesh Lodha is taking goodbye from this show. Many questions are arising concerning this. In keeping with media experiences, Shailesh Lodha is indignant with the workforce of the show. Which has been occurring for a very long time.

Even Shailesh Lodha has stopped taking pictures for the show. Shailesh Lodha has made a spot in the coronary heart in the show as the answer to all Jethalal’s troubles and an in depth pal. In keeping with the information of a web site, the makers weren’t utilizing Shailesh Lodha’s date correctly.

Earlier, throughout the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shailesh Lodha has been getting many gives of labor. However he let many different alternatives cross by. It’s being instructed that he has not even come on the units of Taarak Mehta for a very long time. The makers have tried to deliver Shailesh Lodha again on the show. However the scenario between the makers and them has not been capable of enhance.

Nonetheless, until the writing of this information, no official info has been obtained from the makers and Shailesh Lodha. By the means, the makers have been planning to deliver Disha Vakani i.e. Dayaben again on the show for greater than two years. The makers are but to get any success in bringing again Dayaben.

