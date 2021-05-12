Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Tapu Aka Bhavya Gandhi Lost His Father To Covid-19





Mumbai Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah former actor Bhavya Gandhi, who performed the position of Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu, has misplaced his father, Vinod Gandhi to Covid-19. The 23-year-old actor confirmed the loss of life of his father to Indian Specific on Wednesday morning.

His father had examined constructive for the coronavirus a few weeks in the past and was preventing for his life for over 10 days at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital reportedly. Vinod Gandhi was a builder by career.

In the meantime, on the work entrance, Bhavya performed Jethalal's (performed by Dilip Joshi) son Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He left the present in 2017 after working as a toddler artist for eight years. After quitting the present, he labored in a couple of Gujarati movies similar to Papa Tamne Nahi Samjhay, Striker, Baap Kamaal Dikro Dhamaal, amongst others. He additionally runs a podcast.