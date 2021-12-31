Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Disha Vakani and Mayur Vakani have real life sibling relationship

TV’s popular comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is the longest running show on the small screen. People like this show very much. This serial is being aired on SAB TV for the last 13 years. All its characters are tremendous, although many actors have now said goodbye to the serial. Despite this, the audience still loves him equally. Also miss him in the show. Today we will tell you about two of the best actors associated with this show, who have a very special relationship in real life as well.

Everyone loves Dayaben of the show. His character was well liked by the audience. When his Veera i.e. Sunderlal used to come to meet Ahmedabad in the show, his pair and comedy used to create a blast. This brother-sister duo is quite famous onscreen but do you know that both of them are brother and sister in real life too. Yes, Dayaben and Sunderlal i.e. Disha Vakani and Mayur Vakani are real siblings.

Dayaben and Sunderlal’s love in the show is tremendous. Whenever the two have come together onscreen, they have done wonders. When Dayaben calls Sunderlal as Veera, it is a different fun. Both Disha and Mayur belong to the acting family. His father has also been an actor and both have got acting lessons from his father. At present, both these characters are missing from the show.

Talking about Disha’s personal life, on 24 November 2015, she married Mayur Pandya. He did this marriage only among family and close friends. Then on 26 November 2015, he invited all the guests to the reception party at Sun and Sand Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai.

Let us tell you that Disha had taken leave from the show during her pregnancy and since then she has been missing from the show. According to the news, Disha has left the show due to money and timings of coming to the set. It was revealed in a report that Disha had asked for Rs 1.50 lakh for an episode but the makers did not agree to this.