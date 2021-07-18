Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Aradhana Sharma crossed the limits of boldness | Tarak Mehta… the actress crossed the limits of boldness, people sighed after watching VIDEO

New Delhi: Many new faces are being seen these days in the small screen’s popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. By the way, one of the many beauties seen in the show these days is Lady Detective Aradhana Sharma. Aradhana Sharma’s boldness is now making people crazy on social media.

Bold dance done while getting wet in the rain

Aradhana Sharma is very active on social media. She shares her hot pictures and videos on social media every day. Now a video of Aradhana is going viral, in which she is seen wearing a sari and doing dance moves in a bold style while getting wet in the rain. Aradhana is making her fans drunk by dancing here on the song ‘Tip-Tip Barsa Pani…’. Watch this video…

wreak havoc in western

Apart from this, another video has been shared by Aradhana, in which she is seen dancing in a very revealing western dress. His style looks no less than a pop star here. Watch this video…

Casting couch was revealed

In a recent interview, Aradhana talked about the difficulties she faced on her way to pursue a career in acting. Not only this, he also told about a scary casting couch incident. While talking to TOI, Aradhana Sharma said that one of the casting agents did such a wrong thing to her which scared her so much that she became uncomfortable with her father too.

narrated scary experience

Recalling that horrifying incident, Aradhana said, ‘An incident happened to me and I can never forget it in my entire life. This happened four-five years ago. I was studying in Pune then. This happened in my home town Ranchi. There was a person who was casting in Mumbai. I was doing modeling assignments in Pune and hence I was little known. I went to Ranchi because he said he was casting for a role. We were doing script reading in a room and he was trying to touch me. I couldn’t understand what was happening. I just remember pushing him, opening the door and running away. I couldn’t share it with anyone for a few days. It was very bad.’

