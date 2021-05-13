Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta booked under SC/ST Act for casteist slur





Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta has been within the information however for all unsuitable causes. She not too long ago landed in hassle. It appears in a video the girl is heard utilizing the phrase bhangi. As we all know, it’s a casteist slur and never in good style. Lots of people have known as out Munmun Dutta for utilizing the time period. The woman has issued an apology on social media saying that she has been misinterpreted. She says she was misinformed about using the phrase, and as soon as she got here to know she eliminated it. However individuals are very upset on condition that caste discrimination is so rampant in India. Additionally Learn – Let Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari present you the right way to rock neons – view pics

#ArrestMunmunDutta was trending on Twitter the entire day. It appears in a video she mentioned that she makes use of minimal make-up if she has to step out as she doesn’t need to appear to be a Bhangi. It’s evident that she didn’t know that use of that phrase has extra implications. Nevertheless, she has landed in additional hassle now. She has been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for a casteist slur. The FIR has been registered at Haryana’s Hansi. Nitika Gahlaut, Superintendent of Police, Hansi, confirmed that the case was registered at Metropolis Police Station under Part 3(1) (u) of the SCs and STs Act. It was right this moment a case was registered towards her and the matter was under investigation, mentioned the police. The FIR was registered after a grievance by Rajat Kalsan, convenor, Nationwide Alliance for Dalit Human Rights. Additionally Learn – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta aka Babita points apology over casteist slur [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The grievance was on Could 11 and in addition produced a compact disc with the video through which Munmun allegedly made an objectionable remark towards the Scheduled Caste. Effectively, it appears Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji is now in a giant drawback. Additionally Learn – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: #ArrestMunmunDutta tendencies on social media after she reportedly makes use of the phrase ‘bhangi’ in a video

