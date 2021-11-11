Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After ‘Babita ji’ AKA Munmun Dutta now ‘Sonu’ has bought a luxury apartment; share picture with fans

The actors of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ are revealing one after the other on social media what new thing they have added to their lives this Diwali. First Dilip Joshi took the car, then Munmun Dutta got the house and now it is reported that Palak Sidhwani has also taken a luxurious apartment like ‘Babita ji’.

Yes, Palak Sidhwani, who plays Atmaram Tukaram Bhide and Madhavi’s daughter Sonu, has shared a picture from her Instagram account in which she is seen sitting in the drawing room of her new home.

While sharing this picture, Palak wrote in the caption- ‘Like they say, there is no place like home. Let me tell you that I have recently moved into my new house. I was looking for the center table for my house that I needed for the living room. So I bought it. It’s exactly what I wanted it to be.

Let me tell you, Palak is currently 23 years old and has become very popular among the audience due to playing Sonu character in the show Taarak Mehta. Earlier, Munmun Dutta, who played the role of Babita ji, also shared some of her pictures with fans on social media. In which she was seen in her new house.

While sharing his heart, Munmun had also told that this is the fruit of his hard work which he has got in this way. (Where will I take the firstborn – When Asit Modi reached Dilip Joshi with the character of Jethalal, this choice was given to the TMKOC actor)

Munmun Dutta shared the pictures and told the fans – New house has started anew. Taking time out from my difficult and busy schedule, now I have shifted to my house. It is reported that Sodhi of Tarak Mehta has also bought a shining car. So at the same time, Jethalal i.e. Dilip Joshi also bought the family a black Kia Sonet subcompact SUV on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The price of this vehicle is 12.29 lakhs.