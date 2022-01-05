Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal Gadas wife is no less than an actress see her photo

Amit Bhatt’s wife, who plays Champaklal Gada in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, is no less than an actress. She is very beautiful and stylish.

SAB TV’s comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been seen entertaining the audience for many years. This show is the longest running show on TV. In the last 13 years, all the characters of this show have settled in the hearts of the audience. The story of this serial revolves around the Gokuldham Society. At the same time, one of the best characters in the show is that of Champaklal Gada, who plays a senior man. In ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, the role of Champaklal Gada and Jethalal’s father is played by Amit Bhatt, who is fondly called Bapuji by people.

Everyone knows about Champaklal Gada i.e. Amit Bhatt’s on-screen family of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ but have you ever met his real family. Champaklal Gada, who plays a senior man in the show, is quite young in real life and also married. He has two lovely children. At the same time, his wife is also very beautiful, seeing whose photo you will also be surprised.

Amit Bhatt appears as a senior man in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ but in real life his age is only 47. At the same time, the name of his beautiful wife is Kruti Bhatt. His wife is no less than an actress, she is very stylish and glamorous. Along with this, Amit is often seen sharing pictures with his wife and children on social media.

Amit Bhatt has two twins, whose pictures can also be seen on social media. Champaklal Gada i.e. Amit Bhatt is also very fond of traveling and whenever he gets time, he goes out for a walk with the family.

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ started in the year 2008 and Amit Bhatt is seen in the serial since the beginning. This show has given him a different identity. He has gained tremendous popularity as Champaklal Gada. Today he is known by the name of Bapuji in every household. Apart from this, he has also been seen in serials like ‘Yes Boss’, ‘Khichdi’, ‘Chupke Chupke’ and ‘FIR’.

Let us inform that in an interview, Amit Bhatt had told that he had not given any audition for the character of Bapu ji in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Actually, Amit Bhatt’s name was suggested by Dilip Joshi to Asit Modi for the role of ‘Champaklal’. After this the producer and Amit Bhatt met. Later the role of Champaklal was given to Amit Bhatt. Amit Bhatt has been seen in many Gujarati and Hindi serials. Along with this, he is also doing theater for 16 years.