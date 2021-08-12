Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Another Haseena’s entry to be held in TMKOC, Kriti Sanon’s co-star; Such was the condition in the audition – TMKOC to see another Haseena’s entry, Kriti Sanon’s co-star; Such was the condition in the audition

Ever since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed its 13 years, now in the new year, something new is being tried in the show. Due to this, the audience also gets surprises on the day they are on the show. Some time back, Splitsvilla’s bold actress Aradhana Sharma was entered on the show. After leaving her show, now another glamorous girl is entering Taarak Mehta.

Yes, this actress has been a co-star of Kriti Sanon. Arshi Bharti, who shared the screen with Kriti Sanon in Ashutosh Gowariker’s film, is very excited to work in the show. Arshi played the role of Kriti Sanon’s friend in the film Panipat. At the same time, she is going to be seen in a very interesting character in the show Tarak Mehta.

At present, there is a ruckus in Taarak Mehta’s office in the show. In such a situation, Arshi can be seen playing the role of secretary of Tarak Mehta’s boss Rakesh Bedi. Arshi told how happy she is after joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

According to Koimoi’s report, Arshi told about Taarak Mehta’s audition experience- ‘I auditioned to enter this show, and after auditioning I forgot, like all actors forget. But within a week I got a call from production. The casting director called me and told that I have been shortlisted.

He further said- ‘At first I did not remember, then when he took the name of the show Taarak Mehta, then I remembered. I was told that I was shortlisted, so I was overjoyed I had no idea this was going to happen. I was not at all sure that I would get this role. Then in the night I was told that ‘You have to shoot from tomorrow’. I am very happy.’





