Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: At the last moment, ‘Nattu Kaka’ started asking these questions to the son, Ghanshyam Nayak had caught the insistence of going to the show ‘Taarak Mehta’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Nattu Kaka was a very popular character in SAB TV’s ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Fans are missing ‘Nattu Kaka’ a lot since the death of Ghanshyam Nayak. Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the character of Nattu Kaka, was dreaming of returning to the show Taarak Mehta as long as he was alive. His son himself told about this. Ghanshyam Tiwari, who is battling cancer, was also insisting on coming on the sets of TMKOC due to his illness. He wanted to work on the sets, live the character of Nattu Kaka.

During a conversation with E-Times, Vikas Nayak, son of Ghanshyam Nayak, told how the last moments of ‘Nattu Kaka’ passed. Vikas told that his father had to undergo 9 chemotherapy sessions. Out of which 5 chemotherapy was done in the year 2020 and the remaining four were done this year. Vikas told that Ghanshyam Nayak also had 30 radiation sessions. He also told that by the time Ghanshyam Nayak’s treatment was going on, his condition was improving. Everyone hoped that he would return home.

Vikas further told that – ‘This year Papa’s face started swelling, so we thought that it must have happened due to radiation. After doing this test again, we came to know that cancer has spread in Papa’s lungs.

Vikas further told that ‘Then when Papa’s condition improved a bit, he insisted on going to the sets of Taarak Mehta. Meanwhile, he also shot an ad. Then one day he had some tests again in which it was revealed that his cancer has spread all over the body. Ghanshyam Nayak’s son further told that ‘On October 2, Papa called me and asked who am I? Papa had forgotten who he was, he did not remember anything. I realized at that time that Papa is now a guest for a short time. Let us tell, Ghanshyam Nayak had said goodbye to this world on 3 October.