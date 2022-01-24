Taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah Babita Ji aka munmun dutta short dress sexy photoshoot. The pictures of Babita ji of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah i.e. Munmun Dutta’s bold photoshoot have surfaced.

Latest Photos of Munmun Dutta

Like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun Dutta likes to keep herself stylish in real life too. In the latest pictures of Munmun Dutta, he has shared 7 different pictures. Where Munmun Dutta is adding beauty to her look by carrying her exotic style with her open hairstyle.

Glamorous style of Munmun Dutta

You will not be able to take your eyes off all these pictures. You will be able to see this style of Munmun Dutta in foreign colors. Let us tell you that before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun Dutta tried to earn a name. But success did not come to him.

bold pictures of munmun dutta

Along with bold films, Munmun Dutta also did many TV shows. But her complexion accumulated only in the character of Babita and from the start of the show till now, Munmun Dutta has remained as Babita ji of Taarak.

hot pic of babita ji

It is also clear that no one can replace Munmun Dutta in the role of Babita ji. Munmun Dutta’s fan count on Instagram is more than 17 lakhs. Munmun Dutta made her TV debut in the year 2004 from Hum Sab Baraati Hai She has also appeared in the film Holiday in the year 2006 with Kamal Haasan’s film Mumbai Express.