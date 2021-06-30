Entertainment

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Babitaji AKA Munmun Dutta ramp walk Video Viral | All the supermodels have failed in front of Babita ji’s ramp walk of ‘Taarak Mehta…’, see VIDEO

12 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Babitaji AKA Munmun Dutta ramp walk Video Viral | All the supermodels have failed in front of Babita ji’s ramp walk of ‘Taarak Mehta…’, see VIDEO
Written by admin
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Babitaji AKA Munmun Dutta ramp walk Video Viral | All the supermodels have failed in front of Babita ji’s ramp walk of ‘Taarak Mehta…’, see VIDEO

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Babitaji AKA Munmun Dutta ramp walk Video Viral | All the supermodels have failed in front of Babita ji’s ramp walk of ‘Taarak Mehta…’, see VIDEO

Munmun Dutta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babitaji aka Babita Iyer, wins the hearts of people every day on the internet with her sexy and hot pictures.

'Taarak Mehta...' All the supermodels have failed in front of Babita ji's ramp walk, see VIDEO

Photo Credit: [email protected]

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height() < $(document).scrollTop() + $(window).height()){ //console.log("**get"); url = $(next_selector).attr('href'); x=$(next_selector).attr('id'); ////console.log("x:" + x); //handle.autopager('load'); /*setTimeout(function(){ //twttr.widgets.load(); //loadDisqus(jQuery(this), disqus_identifier, disqus_url); }, 6000);*/ } //lastoff = last.offset(); //console.log("**" + lastoff + "**"); }); //$( ".content-area" ).click(function(event) { // console.log(event.target.nodeName); //}); /*$( ".comment-button" ).live("click", disqusToggle); function disqusToggle() { var id = $(this).attr("id"); $("#disqus_thread1" + id).toggle(); };*/ $(".main-rhs394331").theiaStickySidebar(); var prev_content_height = $(content_selector).height(); //$(function() { var layout = $(content_selector); var st = 0; ///}); } } }); /*} };*/ })(jQuery);
#Taarak #Mehta #Ooltah #Chashmah #Babitaji #AKA #Munmun #Dutta #ramp #walk #Video #Viral #supermodels #failed #front #Babita #jis #ramp #walk #Taarak #Mehta #VIDEO

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment