Taarak Mehta Ka ooltah chashmah babitaji Munmun Dutta jugnu song hot dance video. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita ji i.e. Munmun Dutta did a sexy dance video on Jugnu Song

Firefly fever on Munmun Dutta

In this video, Munmun Dutta is seen dancing to Badshah’s Jugnu song. While sharing this video, Munmun Dutta has also written while giving the caption that Firefly Fever. Let us also tell you that 6m people follow Munmun Dutta on Instagram. Apart from being an actress, Munmun Dutta is also an animal lover. Also, he likes to travel very much.

Style Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta spreads the glamor like in Taarak Mehta’s show. Munmun Dutta is very hot and stylish even in real life. She has also shared videos related to makeup along with her style many times. On Diwali too, she shared pictures of her desi look, which people liked a lot. Because in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun Dutta is always seen in a dress.

Discussion of Munmun Dutta’s affair

Some time ago a news about Munmun Dutta’s personal life also went viral, in which the news of her affair with an actor of the show came to the fore. On this Munmun Dutta expressed his strong displeasure. Munmun Dutta’s name has been associated with actor Raj Anadkat who played the role of Tappu in the show.

Munmun Dutta worked in films

Munmun Dutta made his TV debut in the year 2004 with the TV show Hum Sab Baraati Hai. She has also appeared in the film Holiday in 2006 with Kamal Haasan’s Mumbai Express. Munmun Dutta has established her identity as Babita ji in Taarak Mehta.