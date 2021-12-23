Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Champak Chaha Aka Amit Bhatt Could Not Recognise In Throwback Photo

An old picture of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is going viral on social media, in which ‘Champak Chacha’ is also finding it difficult to recognize.

The longest running program in the world of TV ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the people. Along with every single story of the show, every single character of the show has also won the hearts of the audience. The show has left such an impression on the people that they have forgotten the real names of these actors and know them only by the names of the characters. A 14-year-old picture of the cast of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which it is becoming very difficult to identify from ‘Champak Chacha’ to ‘Baagha’.

This old picture of the cast of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ was shared by actor Tanmay Vekaria i.e. ‘Bagha’ from his Instagram account. In this picture, from ‘Jethalal’ i.e. Dilip Joshi to ‘Komal Bhabhi’ i.e. Ambika Ranjankar was seen. This old photo of him is related to Australia tour, where he went with his teammates for the Gujarati play ‘Daya Bhai Dodh Daya’.

Sharing this old photo, ‘Baagha’ i.e. Tanmay wrote, “Some memories will always remain in our hearts. A special tour of Australia and New Zealand for the Gujarati play ‘Daya Bhai Dodh Daya’ in the year 2007. Although it was very difficult to identify all the artists in the picture, but in all of them Champak Chacha i.e. Amit Bhatt was looking completely different.

In the photo, he was seen standing in the corner wearing a yellow shirt. However, his face was also largely covered, which made it even more difficult to identify him. At the same time, it was not easy to recognize Tanmay Vekaria, who was present in the pink T-shirt. Apart from this, Dilip Joshi, wearing a white T-shirt, was also seen posing with his teammates in the picture.

Let us tell you that ‘Champak Chacha’ ie Amit Bhatt of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is younger than his onscreen son i.e. ‘Jethalal’ in real life. In one of his interviews, he had told that he did not have to give any kind of audition for this character. Rather it was Jethalal i.e. Dilip Joshi who suggested Amit Bhatt’s name to Asit Modi for the role of Bapuji.