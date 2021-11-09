Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani is unrecognisable in this picture, Fans are saying such things after watching

A picture of Disha Vakani is going viral in which she is seen holding a small child in her lap. It is becoming very difficult to recognize Disha Vakani in this picture.

It has been four years since actress Disha Vakani left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but fans are still eager for her return to the show. Fans have often been demanding that he should return to the show. Disha Vakani plays the character of Daya Jethalal Gada aka Dayaben in the show. Meanwhile, a picture of Disha Vakani is going viral in which she is seen holding a small child in her lap.

It is becoming very difficult to recognize Disha Vakani in this picture. Seeing the picture, the fans are missing Dayaben. The child that Disha Vakani has taken in the picture is small. If he has adopted his daughter, who is now four years old, then this picture is old.

Users are also giving their feedback on this picture of Disha Vakani. A user named Saurabh Shirolikar wrote, ‘Ma’am please come back to the Taarak Mehta show.’ A user named Hardik wrote, ‘Come back soon in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. A user named Khanjadi wrote, ‘Ma’am please tell me once, will you come back in the show or not. We will understand your problem but please tell once.

A user named Suresh Pareek wrote, ‘Aapko aapko in the show or else the show will be closed and all the records will be erased.’ Regarding the return of Disha Vakani, the producer of the show Asit Kumar Modi had told that the fans will be able to see Dayaben in the animated version of Taarak Mehta.

He had told, ‘To be honest, things got very difficult due to Kovid. Like the audience, I also want Disha to return as Daya. And I hope she returns. I would like to thank the audience for showering us with the same amount of love even in Dayaben’s absence.