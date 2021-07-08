Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame amit bhatt aka champaklal wife orders amit to do mopping | Taarak Mehta’s ‘Champaklal’ Amit Bhatt gets his wife to wipe, sit on the sofa and run the spades!

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a favorite show in every household. This show has been entertaining people for many years. All the actors of this show have made their special place in the hearts of the people. Now fans also want to know about his personal life. Not only this, fans also keep scouting their old pictures on social media and these pictures become viral every day. In such a situation, today we will show you a viral video of everyone’s uncle and Jethalal’s father Champaklal Gada i.e. Amit Bhatt in the show.

Amit Bhatt works at the behest of his wife!

Champaklal Gada i.e. Amit Bhatt is seen working on the behest of his wife in the video. He is mopping as per the wife’s instructions in the video. His wife is teaching him the virtue of wiping his hands. Sitting on the sofa, Amit’s wife Kruti is telling him how to squeeze the mop and then apply it on the floor. Amit is also doing exactly the same.

Video of Amit Bhatt mopping goes viral

By the way, there is no need to take this video serious, because this is a funny Instagram reel of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Amit Bhatt. He and his wife keep making many such reels on social media and entertain their fans a lot. This video of mopping is also very funny. Without saying anything in the video, Amit and Kruti are making their fans laugh. Fans are laughing a lot after seeing this funny video of both.

Amit makes funny video with son and wife

In the past, both of them posted many funny videos. In many videos, their sons are also seen with the couple. Amita is quite fun loving in real life and was also seen in the FIR show before ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.

Let us tell you, Champaklal Gada i.e. Amit Bhatt is very romantic in real life. He often posts his pictures with his beautiful wife on social media. Fans also like the pair of both very much. Amit Bhatt is seen in the character of Champaklal Gada in the show since the initial days of the show.

