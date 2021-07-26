Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta is angry on news of quitting show | Munmun Dutta expressed displeasure over the news of leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, said- ‘I will announce myself’

New Delhi: Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has not been seen in the show for a long time. Many people did not like Babita ji’s disappearance from the show and they started to understand that now the actress has left the show. On this, now the answer of Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta has come.

Munmun rubbished the rumors

Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita ji in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has reacted to the rumors related to herself. He told how wrong reporting had a negative impact on his life.

‘If not shoot then why would I go’

Munmun Dutta has completely denied the news of not shooting. Talking to ETimes, Munmun says that in the last two-three days, such false things were told which had a negative effect on my life. People are saying that I did not report on the set of the show. This is a complete lie. The truth is that I was not needed in the track of the show, so I was not called to shoot.

‘I will declare myself’

The actress says, ‘The production decides the scene and the next track. I do not decide this. I only go to work. I do my work and come back. Obviously if I am not needed in the scene then I will not shoot. Munmun Dutta said that if I am planning to say goodbye to the show, then I will announce it myself because the audience is attached to my character. They have a right to know the truth instead of guessing.

Munmun was not a part of mission crow

Let us tell you, due to Corona epidemic, shooting was banned in Maharashtra recently. After which all the cast and crew have been shifted to Daman. Munmun Dutta was not a part of the episode ‘Mission Kauva’ shot there, since then it is being speculated that she has left the show.

Complaint was filed against Munman

Let us tell you that Munmun Dutta recently came under the scanner of controversies. Actually, he used the word casteist on social media. After which a complaint was registered against him with the Haryana Police. Since this episode, the actress has not been seen on the sets of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.

