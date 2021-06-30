Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah fame dilip joshi aka jethalal told he was not having work for one and half year | ‘Taarak Mehta…’ When Dilip Joshi told that there was no work for one and a half year, such thoughts started coming in his mind

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a favorite show in every household. This show has been entertaining people for many years. All the actors of this show have made their special place in the hearts of the people. Now fans also want to know about his personal life. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has a huge starcast. The most popular of these is Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal. Dilip Jeshi has worked in many films and TV serials.

message to people

There were many ups and downs in the life of Dilip Joshi, who played the role of Jethalal in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. With the great courage of the actor, he has overcome all the difficulties. In an interview, Dilip Jeshi told the story of his Jethalal’s journey and Struggle days in front of the people. Dilip had said, ‘When the show started, we all had only one thought in our mind that there are many negative shows of mother-in-law, house-fighters on TV, in the meantime we are reaching people’s drawing rooms. So why don’t we give a positive message to the society.

How did you get Jethalal’s character?

Dilip Joshi told during the conversation that he got a chance to choose his desired role from Jethalal and Champaklal. Dilip says, ‘When Asit Modi told me that he is making a serial, I got very excited. I thought it would be fun. I was first asked by Asit to choose between the characters of both Jethalal and Champaklal. I said that I would not like Champaklal and I would not like Jethalal either, because in reality the caricatured Jethalal was very thin and had a charlie mustache. I didn’t look like that at all. Still I said that I can try to play Jethalal. Asit Modi expressed confidence that whatever character I do, I will do well.

when the hard times came

Meanwhile, Jethalal i.e. Dilip Joshi has also told about his difficult times. Even after working in films and TV serials for many years, there came a time in his life when he did not have work. Talking about this, Jethalal had said, ‘This is such an insecure line, it is not that if any of your characters becomes a hit, you will continue to get many roles. Before I got the role of Jethalal, I had no work for one and a half years. The serial I was working in had stopped and the play was over. In such a situation, I did not have work at all for one and a half years. That period was very difficult for me. I could not understand which new line to hold at this age, but by the grace of Bhagwal, I got this serial.



