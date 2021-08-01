Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jennifer Mistry aka roshan bhabhi young days photos viral | Jennifer Mistry of ‘Taarak Mehta…’ fame would never have seen such a look, she was a diva even at that time

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a favorite show in every household. This show has been entertaining people for many years. All the actors of this show have made their special place in the hearts of the people. Now fans also want to know about his personal life. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has a long starcast and everyone is very active on social media. Jennifer Mistry, who plays Roshan Bhabhi in the show, also often shares posts on social media.

Jennifer shares pictures from Young Days

Jennifer Mistry has shared some unseen photos of her young days. Jennifer is not recognized in these pictures. Fans are also surprised to see this form of her. Recently, the actress has shared her old pictures on her Instagram handle. In this, she is seen with a friend of hers. By sharing these pictures, he has wished his friend a happy birthday. In the pictures, Jennifer is ready according to the fashion of that era. His dressing sense was quite different as before.

Jennifer wished a friend a birthday

Jennifer Mistry has also written a long emotional post for her best friend. Jennifer’s friend is now her sister-in-law too. Actually, she is his cousin’s wife. In the photo caption, Jennifer told how she used to spend time with her best friend. The caption read, ‘Happy birthday to my best friend Bitti (Vineeta)… the love, warmth, bond and secrets we share are so valuable and memorable… we always used to say that we too We will become relatives and it happened, we were destined to become relatives (she is now my cousin’s wife). Not only did we spend our entire childhood together, but we have the fondest memories of everything we did.

Jennifer is back on shooting

Fans were surprised to see Jennifer’s Young Days avatar and are also praising her in the comments. Let me tell you, Jennifer has recently returned to the sets of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ after a gap of 3 months and is enjoying shooting time with her co-stars. She also keeps sharing updates of her fun-filled moments with the fans.

