Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Flaunts Her Perfectly Toned Legs, Fans Say Ye Wahi Sonu Hai Na



Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu handled followers along with her smoking scorching image in a bikini teamed up with a free off-white high. Taking to Instagram, she shared her gorgeous image flaunting her completely toned legs. Within the photograph, she could be seen mendacity on the muddy floor alongside along with her pet canine. Effectively, she appears amazingly attractive within the photograph. She captioned it, “We see the sky altering, reminds us of our altering. (sic)” Additionally Learn – ‘Sonu Tu Badal Gayi Re’! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nidhi Bhanushali Swims in River in Scorching Bikini | Watch

Verify Out The Image Right here:

The followers have beloved her newest image and plenty of dropped endearing feedback. One consumer wrote, “Juggi child so lovely.” Whereas the opposite requested, “Ye wahi sonu hai na.”

One other wrote, “I see bhide’s Sonu altering.”

“Bhide sach kehta tha bachara e tapu ke sath reh reh kar bigad gai hai”, wrote one other.

Earlier, she has set web on hearth along with her gorgeous bikini look as she takes a dip within the river. She could be seen n a scorching blue and black bikini as she goes contained in the river and begins swimming. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happiness is… in the course of a jungle. (sic)” The video additionally confirmed her canine as he wandered round bushes.

Beforehand, a video of her taking a leap in the course of a sea in a bikini, surrounded by her mates went viral on social media. She captioned it, “Day two, 2021. @penchokutti ’s first time swimming within the (sea emoji) (sic).”

Nidhi Bhanushali was part of the longest-running present, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a protracted time frame. Palak Sidhwani changed her and is at the moment essaying the position of Mr and Mrs Bhide’s daughter Sonu, who’s the one woman in Tappu Sena of Gokuldham society.