Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Goes For Run in Forrest, Says Life Is Better In Wild WATCH





Mumbai: Tv actor Nidhi Bhanushali, finest identified for taking part in Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has revealed that she has left residence ‘to hunt what seeks us’ and ‘away from civilization’. She additional mentioned that on the very first day she discovered bliss because the air is pure, bushes are tall and a ‘slight drizzle has marked the beginning of monsoon’. She concluded that ‘life is healthier in the wild’. Additionally Learn – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Flaunts Her Completely Toned Legs, Followers Say ‘Ye Wahi Sonu Hai Na’

Taking to Instagram, she shared her beautiful image clad in a high, half-tied hair, and a nostril. She additionally shared footage from the gorgeous location the place she is vacationing at the moment.

In one other put up, she shared a video working along with her pet canine in a inexperienced high and blue shorts. She captioned it, “It’s powerful to say who’s making the opposite run. @penchokutti or me. Wanna take a guess?”

On Sunday, she uploaded her smoking sizzling image in a bikini teamed up with a unfastened off-white high. Taking to Instagram, she shared her gorgeous image flaunting her completely toned legs. In the photograph, she will be seen mendacity on the muddy floor alongside along with her pet canine. Effectively, she seems to be amazingly beautiful in the photograph. She captioned it, “We see the sky altering, reminds us of our altering. (sic)”

Earlier, her video crazily went viral on social media whereby she will be seen taking a dip in the river in scorching blue and black bikini and begins swimming. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happiness is… in the center of a jungle. (sic)” The video additionally confirmed her canine as he wandered round bushes.

In the meantime, Nidhi Bhanushali was part of the longest-running present, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for an extended time period. Palak Sidhwani changed her and is at the moment essaying the position of Mr and Mrs Bhide’s daughter Sonu, who’s the one lady in Tappu Sena of Gokuldham society.