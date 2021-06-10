Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Struggles To Chop Potatoes As She Lives Village Life





Gujarat: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu is at the moment on a highway journey in Gujarat and is having a time of her life. On day 158th of her trip, she revealed in an Instagram publish that she ‘randomely landed on a farm in an attractive small village’ in Gujarat as she was chasing the sundown. Within the Instagram publish, she shared a slew of images of the farm and the village. One picture that grabbed eyeballs was her image within the kitchen as she prepares the meal earlier than heading ahead in her journey. She may be seen clad in a black tank high and shorts and her expressions are unmissable as she tries to cut some potatoes. Additionally Learn – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Goes For Run in Forrest, Says ‘Life Is Higher In Wild’ | WATCH

Sharing her expertise within the village, she wrote, “We simply randomly landed on a farm on this stunning small village in Gujarat whereas chasing the sundown. The villagers insisted we keep until morning and supplied us khatiyas to sleep on and their specialty – milk. Jugni had the time of her life working within the fields and lord is aware of she couldn’t get sufficient of the cows. We slept probably the most peaceable sleep underneath the sky lit with one million stars understanding that we had been secure amongst these extraordinarily heartwarming and type individuals and witnessed an impeccable dawn within the morning. Cooked and packed our meals for the day and we had been off… the journey continues. (sic)” Additionally Learn – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Flaunts Her Completely Toned Legs, Followers Say ‘Ye Wahi Sonu Hai Na’

Earlier, she revealed that she has left dwelling ‘to hunt what seeks us’ and ‘away from civilization’. She additional stated that on the very first day she discovered bliss because the air is pure, timber are tall and a ‘slight drizzle has marked the beginning of monsoon’. She concluded that ‘life is healthier within the wild’. Taking to Instagram, she shared her beautiful image clad in a high, half-tied hair, and a nostril. In one other publish, she shared a video working together with her pet canine in a inexperienced high and blue shorts. She captioned it, “It’s robust to say who’s making the opposite run. @penchokutti or me. Wanna take a guess?”

Earlier, her video crazily went viral on social media whereby she may be seen taking a dip within the river in a scorching blue and black bikini and begins swimming. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happiness is… in the midst of a jungle. (sic)” The video additionally confirmed her canine as he wandered round timber.

In the meantime, Nidhi Bhanushali was part of the longest-running present, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for an extended time frame. Palak Sidhwani changed her and is at the moment essaying the position of Mr and Mrs Bhide’s daughter Sonu, who’s the one lady in Tappu Sena of Gokuldham society.