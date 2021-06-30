Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame nidhi bhanushali aka sonu under water video stuns fan | ‘Taarak Mehta…’ fame Nidhi Bhanushali showed the feat under water, watching the video, the fan said – Life is like this

New Delhi: The audience has seen the child stars of the hit show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ growing up. That’s why people have a different connection with these artists. Actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who was a part of the show, i.e. old ‘Sonu’ is loved by people even today, that’s why their videos become viral on social media as soon as they come. Now the underwater video of Nidhi is also becoming increasingly viral.

Nidhi did underwater fun

Nidhi Bhanushali has shared a video, in which she is seen performing tricks under water. Nidhi has also done an underwater yoga pose. In the caption of the video, he has written ‘Calm’. Fans have made a lot of comments on the video. One fan wrote, ‘Sonu son masti nahi.’ At the same time, another fan wrote, ‘This is the only fun I am having in life.’ Many fans have posted heart emoji.

Seeing the constantly coming videos of Nidhi Bhanushali, it seems that how adventurous she is. Recently, the video of his road trip made a splash. Nidhi was seen having fun on the beach side in the video.

bikini video went viral

Let me tell you, a few days ago a bikini video of Nidhi Bhanushali became very viral. In that video, she was seen taking a bath in a pond in the middle of the forest. Many people also asked Nidhi to run a YouTube channel. At the same time, many people are asking to put more long videos. By the way, all the videos of Nidhi are very funny.

Now the distance made from the show

Let us tell you that Nidhi Bhanushali used to play Sonalika i.e. Sonu, daughter of Atmaram Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Sonu Tappu is the smartest member of the army. Now Palak Sidhwani is playing this character. Before Nidhi and Palak, Jheel Mehta played this character.

Also read: ‘Taarak Mehta…’ When Dilip Joshi told that there was no work for one and a half year, such thoughts started coming in his mind

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to