Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame nirmal soni aka dr hathi worked in superhit song teri aankhon ko dekha hai | Taarak Mehta’s ‘Dr. Haathi’ Nirmal Soni did the work in the superhit song, every child of 90’s was favorite

New Delhi: Nirmal Soni, who is seen in the role of Dr. Hathi in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been a part of the industry for many years. He has worked in many daily soaps. Many of his characters have also been liked by the people. Nirmal Soni also worked for a hit music video. This music video is not recent but quite old.

Was seen in this song

Every child of the 90s has grown up listening to songs on Walkman and in those days people loved listening to the songs of Aryan Band. In the year 2001, a song by singer Sadasivan of Aryan Band was released, which became an overnight hit. The name of the song was ‘Teri Aankhon Ko Dekha Hai’. People liked this song very much. Nirmal Soni was also seen in this song.

Became friends of the male lead

A cute love story was shown in the song. Actors Sailesh Gulbani and Nandini Singh were seen in the lead roles in the video of this song. ‘Dekha Hai Teri Aankhon Mein’ was a chartbuster song by popular music band Aryans of the 90s. Nirmal Soni also appeared in this song. He did not have a role in the lead role, but he was seen to be a friend of the lead actor.

The cute side was seen

Nirmal Soni was seen working in a coffee shop in this song. People got to see his cute side in the song. Wearing an orange shirt and cap on his head, Nirmal Soni got everyone’s attention, but now few people will remember that he is playing the character of Dr. Hathi in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.

Nirmal was cast in place of Kavi Kumar

Let us tell you, in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, earlier Nirmal Soni did not play the role of Dr. Hathi, but Kavi Kumar was seen in this role. Nirmal was earlier seen as the brother of Dr. Hathi in a few episodes of the show. Later, after the death of Kavi Kumar, he was offered the role of Dr. Hathi and since then he has started appearing in this character.

