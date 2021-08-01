Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani shared a classical dance video | You will be stunned to see this talent of ‘Taarak Mehta…’ Sonu, the video is going viral

New Delhi: The comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is very much liked by the people. The jugalbandi of Tappu and Sonu in the show is very much liked by the fans. But the identity of Palak Sidhwani, who plays Sonu in the serial, is not limited to TV. The actress also keeps sharing content on social media for her fans.

Palak shared the video

Sonu aka Palak (Palak Sindhwani Instagram) recently shared a video on Instagram, showing that she is the best in acting as well as dancing. Palak has made the fans aware of this skill by posting a video. Palak is dancing with her teacher on Waheeda Rehman’s song ‘Piya Tose Naina Lage Re’.

Palak’s Talent

Palak Sindhwani Dance is wearing a blue anarkali suit during this time. He wrote in the caption along with the video- ‘Suddenly made reels are fantastic. The person I am with is a very sweet and amazing dancer. Fans are showering a lot of love on this video of Palak.

gradually built up identity

Palak Sidhwani has been seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since the year 2019. Slowly he has made his mark from the show. Earlier, actress Nidhi Bhanushali was doing the role of Sonu but due to studies she left the show. At first the audience compared Palak with Nidhi but as the episodes progressed, Palak was accepted.

Palak is very glamorous

Palak Sindhwani, who looks very simple in the show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, is quite glamorous in real life. Every day she keeps sharing her photoshoots. Palak Sindhwani Photos looks amazing in these photos.

