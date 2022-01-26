Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame sunayana fozdar does not want to become an actor due to lack of money she stepped into industry

The TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is the most famous show of the small screen. The show has been entertaining the audience for the last 13 years. The show has once again made its place in the TRP after ups and downs. So far many characters have been replaced in this show. Recently, Sunaina Faujdar has replaced Anjali Bhabhi for the role of wife of ‘Taarak Mehta’ in this show.

Sunaina Faujdar is now being recognized as Anjali Bhabhi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He is getting a lot of popularity through the show. But till now this journey was not easy for him. He has seen many ups and downs till now. Sunaina had entered the industry at a very young age. He started work as a child artist in ‘Khulja Sim Sim’.

Sunaina says that I have worked as a child artist. Also I have worked in many commercials. He told that I have brought up my mother and elder sister. At that time I started financially supporting the family at a very young age.

Let me tell you, Sunaina Faujdar has also been seen in many South films. He said that I have also done modeling during college days. Then I also worked in some South films. After this, I entered the world of Hindi TV and worked in many TV shows. To be honest, I never wanted to act. But the condition of my house was not good and money was needed. That’s why I started acting.

He said that after that gradually I made acting my passion. Today whenever I think, I only see acting in life.

Sunaina Faujdar further says that I have struggled a lot in my life now and have learned a lot. Despite so many difficulties, I have kept the truth alive inside me. I started working at a very young age. I miss meeting friends and meeting with them a lot in college. Bunking classes from college and traveling because I could not enjoy things because of earning money.

Regarding making a career in the industry, the actress said that it is very difficult to work here and get work. He said, ‘When you audition, be completely prepared for rejection. You may have to face rejection. I have faced it many times.