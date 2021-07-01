Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame tanmay Vekaria AKA Bagha Father Arvind Vekaria was also part of the show. The father of ‘Taarak Mehta…’ fame Tanmay Vekaria rigged with Bhide, has been a part of the show

New Delhi: Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha’s Taarak ‘Joining Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) is an interesting story. It tells how luck sometimes favors you. Tanmay Vekaria was brought in as a temporary replacement of Ghanshyam Nayak alias Nattu Kak. It was shown in the show that Nattu Kaka is going on leave for a few days and instead he hired Bagha for a few days in his place. Tanmay Vekaria, who was a part of the show for a few days, got stuck permanently in the show. People like his acting very much.

Tanmay’s father was also a part of the show

Tanmay Vekaria has a different entertainment style, due to which he entertains the fans a lot. Well, you already know all these things. Today we are going to tell you a new and unheard thing. Tanmay Vekaria’s father has also appeared in the show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Yes, Tanmay Vekaria’s father Arvind Vekaria has appeared in a small role in the show.

Came in a small role

Tanmay Vekaria’s father Arvind Vekaria is a famous Gujarati actor and is known for his work in Gujarati theatre. Interestingly, the actor had made an appearance on the show several years back. We bet many people won’t be able to remember because his character was short. He became a part of the story of online fraud. See what was the role of Arvind Vekaria in this video.

When Atmaram was cheated

Do you remember that episode of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, when Atmaram Bhide became a victim of online fraud? Atmaram needs money in the show, so he decides to mortgage his wife Madhavi’s jewelry to a jeweler. That jeweler later betrayed Atmaram, none other than Tanmay Vekaria’s father Arvind Vekaria was the one who played the jeweler. Many people do not know this.

