Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Fans reacted after seeing the color of Dilip Joshi’s daughter’s hair; Many comments started coming on gray hair

The hair of Niyati, who became a bride, is seen in gray color. He has taken a dupatta on his head and is wearing a forehead bandage. At the same time, his gray hair is visible from under the dupatta.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Actor Dilip Joshi, who played Jethalal in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, recently got his daughter married with pomp. Dilip Joshi has also shared some pictures of his daughter’s wedding with the fans, in which he is seen looking at the bride-to-be Nieti being very emotional and looking a tuck. Fans are congratulating them a lot after seeing these pictures. At the same time, in these pictures shared by Dilip Joshi, some people started commenting on the bride’s hair.

Actually, the hair of Niyati, who became a bride, is seen in gray color. He has taken a dupatta on his head and is wearing a forehead bandage. At the same time, his gray hair is visible from under the dupatta. Seeing these photos, many people appreciated Dilip Joshi’s daughter very much and said that she groomed herself like she looks on her wedding day. During this, Nieti was praised a lot. So many people were seen taking a jibe at his gray shade hair.

Niyati’s wedding planner has shared some more pictures on social media, seeing that social media users were seen discussing how they have broken such stereotypes. Appreciating Dilip Joshi’s daughter, a user wrote – ‘I liked your style very much’. So someone said- ‘You have proved that by having faith in yourself, a person looks very beautiful.’

One user said – Thank you for supporting your gray shade hair. For not coloring your hair, for not coming under societal pressure.’ Meanwhile, many people described this avatar of Dilip Joshi’s daughter as cool and very spectacular.

Let me tell you, Dilip Joshi also shared some pictures from his Insta, in which he is seen touching his daughter’s cheek with love and getting emotional. In the pictures, Dilip is seen lovingly looking at his daughter along with his wife. At the same time, many pictures of the bride’s entry have also come to the fore.