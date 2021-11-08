Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has got a new ‘Nattu Kaka’? Asit Modi can give him the place of Ghanshyam Nayak!

The fans of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ are missing ‘Nattu Kaka’ a lot since the departure of Ghanshyam Nayak. In such a situation, now the makers are looking for the new ‘Nattu Kaka’ of the show.

Each character of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah holds a special significance for the show. Recently, actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the character of ‘Nattu Kaka’, one of the most popular characters of the show, passed away. In such a situation, tribute was also paid to him in the show. According to reports, the fans of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ are missing ‘Nattu Kaka’ a lot since the departure of Ghanshyam Nayak. In such a situation, now the makers are looking for the new ‘Nattu Kaka’ of the show.

Due to this, many pictures are becoming very viral on social media, which the fans are trying to convey to the makers as a suggestion. A fan of Taarak Mehta shared a picture and wrote in the caption – What do you think about them?

In the picture, a man is seen sitting on a chair. The picture of Ghanshyam aka Nattu Kaka also appears on the other side in the collage. While sharing this photo, an attempt is being made to say that the person on the other side of the photo can be replaced by ‘Nattu Kaka’.

At present, the makers have not made any official announcement about what will be seen next in the show. But it is certain that the viewers now want to see the new Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta as well as he is missing ‘Nattu Kaka’ a lot in the show.

Let us tell you that the show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been entertaining the audience for 13 years. Every character in this show is special in itself and very important to the show. Ghanshyam Nayak, who was associated with this show for a long time, died on 3 October this year. Ghanshyam Nayak was battling cancer for a long time.

According to reports, even in his last days, Ghanshyam Nayak wanted to work on the sets of Taarak Mehta. Ghanshyam Nayak, who was suffering from cancer, met his co-actors before his death. Many actors of Taarak Mehta shared some things related to ‘Nattu Kaka’ with the fans and told that Ghanshyam Nayak wanted to get well soon and come on the sets of the show Taarak Mehta and wanted to work as before.