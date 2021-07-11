Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Iyer Fight with Babitaji, now they decided to take divorce | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Iyer raised his hand on Babita ji, both of them decided to divorce!

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a very famous show of the TV industry. People like every character of this show very much. Jethalal’s troubles, Tappu Sena’s mischief and the tricks of the women’s troupe of Gokuldham keep people interested in the show. Not only the new but also the old episodes of this show are liked by the people.

Today we will introduce you to a glimpse of one such episode, when Babita ji decides that she will now get divorced from Iyer. In this episode, Iyer and Babita ji are shown fighting. Babita ji says that Iyer has raised her hand and knowing this, the ground slips under Jethalal’s feet. When the whole society comes to know about this, all of them are stunned.

The quarrel between Babita ji and Iyer escalates and both of them openly say that they do not want to live with each other anymore and want to get divorced. Even after explaining lakhs by the people of the society, both do not agree at all. Meanwhile, when this drama reaches its peak, Babita ji says that she did this to make the society an April Fool.

Babita ji told that there was no rift between Iyer and her, but she was taking revenge from the society members for making Iyer an April Fool. Knowing this, the faces of all the people blossom, because now Babita ji and Iyer are not separating. Jethalal’s face was worth watching in this entire episode. With the passage of time, the changing expression robbed the entire limelight of the show.

