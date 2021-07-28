Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Birthday Wish Post for Mandar Chandwadkar | TMKOC: Atmaram of ‘Taarak Mehta..’ received threats on the day of his birthday, know what Jennifer said

New Delhi: Actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who played the character of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide in the long running TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, recently celebrated his birthday. On this special occasion, his co-star and best friend Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has congratulated him on his birthday by posting a social media. Jennifer has written an emotional post which is going viral.

Sharing many of her pictures with Mandar on his birthday, Jennifer (Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal) wrote, ‘Happy birthday to my closest friend Mandar Chandwadkar. A wonderful actor and a wonderful singer. May God bless you with health, health and prosperity. I am always eager to hear your punchlines. I really like your spot answer punchlines.

Jennifer (Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal) wrote, ‘My blessings are to keep punching like this. Just don’t hit anyone in line. (ish). Well this is my punchline. You should always be a positive, talented, energetic, focused and ready to help others. May God keep his blessings on you. The party is yet to come, my friend.

After this Jennifer (Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal) has made many goat emojis. That is, jokingly, Jennifer has also threatened to do halal to her best friend if she does not give the party. Let us tell you that there is a great tuning between the two and in the pictures posted by Jennifer (Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal), the amazing bonding of both is being seen. Fans have also called Mandar Happy Birthday in the comment box.

