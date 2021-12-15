Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Jethalal”s daughter got married, Dilip Joshi became emotional; surfaced pictures

The daughter of ‘Jethalal’ of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah i.e. Dilip Joshi got married recently. In such a situation, Dilip Joshi shared some pictures of his daughter’s wedding with his fans. Jethalal looks very emotional in these pictures. In the pictures, Dilip Joshi is seen wearing an off-white sherwani.

Dilip Joshi has shared many such pictures from his daughter’s wedding in which very emotional moments are visible. Dilip Joshi is seen getting very emotional after seeing his daughter as a bride in a picture. In a picture, the actor is seen talking something while touching the daughter’s cheeks. Fans are also congratulating Dilip Joshi after seeing these photos.

While sharing these pictures, Dilip Joshi also expressed his feelings and welcomed his son-in-law in the family as ‘son’. He wrote in the caption- ‘We can feel those feelings from film songs. But when it happens in your life that experience is unique. I extend my very best wishes to my little girl Niyeti and the newest addition to our family, my son Yashovardhan. Thank you guys for sharing our happiness with us. Best wishes and blessings to us. Gave so much love to the new couple. Jai Swaminarayan.

In the photos, Dilip Joshi is seen with his daughter and wife. Dilip Joshi is seen giving a tuck to daughter Niyati. Seeing these pictures, the rest of the cast of Taarak Mehta also congratulated Dilip Joshi.

On the comment box, Roshan Sodi of Taarak Mehta i.e. actress Jennifer Mistry wished the new couple and wrote ‘God Bless.’ Actor Sandeep Anand also congratulated Dilip Joshi and his family. Commenting, he wrote- ‘Congratulations sir.’

Many people were also seen pulling Dilip Joshi’s leg on social media. Actually, many reactions started coming on the caption of the broken English speaking Jethalal i.e. Dilip Joshi on Tarak Mehta.

One user wrote- ‘Jethalal, you would have written such good English, our heart would have blossomed with happiness, by the way, congratulations.’ Let me tell you, some time ago, many pictures and some clips of Jethalal were going viral on social media in which Dilip Joshi was seen dancing, singing and playing drums. ‘Jethalal’ was seen dancing and singing fiercely in the daughter’s sangeet ceremony. During this, everyone was also seen doing Garba together.

The post Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Jethalal”s daughter gets married, Dilip Joshi gets emotional; The images that surfaced appeared first on Jansatta.

#Taarak #Mehta #Ooltah #Chashmah #Jethalals #daughter #married #Dilip #Joshi #emotional #surfaced #pictures