Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, New Nattu Kaka: After Ghanshyam Nayak, new Nattu Kaka will come in ‘Taarak Mehta’? Asit Modi revealed

Some fans shared some pictures on social media as a suggestion and said that he can also fit in the role of Nattu Kaka. Tagging Taarak Mehta Makers, many fans put this thing in their notice.

The lack of ‘Nattu Kaka’ in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is hurting the fans a lot. It is to be known that some time back the popular actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the character of ‘Nattu Kaka’ in the show, passed away. In such a situation, the fans are missing Ghanshyam Nayak a lot on the show too. Along with this, there is a question in the minds of the fans that after the departure of Ghanshyam Nayak, who will play the role of ‘Nattu Kaka’ in TMKOC?

Actually, there were reports that the makers of the Taarak Mehta show are now looking for a new ‘Nattu Kaka’ for the show. In such a situation, now the statement of the show’s producer Asit Modi has come to the fore. He has disclosed about ‘Nattu Kaka’. The show maker says that there is no plan to bring the new Nattu Kaka on the show.

Recently, the producer of Taarak Mehta said that Ghanshyam Nayak was not just an actor, he was also his special friend. In such a situation, he will never replace them with anyone. He also requested his fans not to pay heed to such rumours.

According to BT, Asit Modi said- ‘It is very difficult, it has been a month since he left. I worked with Ghanshyam ji for many years. I will never forget his contribution in Taarak Mehta. We have no plan to hand over this character to someone else or bring in new Nattukkas. Such rumours are going on. But I would like to tell the viewers not to give attention to such news.

Let me tell you, Ghanshyam Nayak had bid farewell to the world on 3 October. According to reports, even in his last days, Ghanshyam Nayak was missing the sets of Taarak Mehta. At the same time, he wished that at the last moment he should be placed in the getup of ‘Nattu Kaka’.