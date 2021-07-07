Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Nidhi Bhanushali sings and dances underwater in bikini UNSEEN VIDEO | This UNSEEN VIDEO of the old Sonu of ‘Taarak Mehta’ is creating panic, will be amazed to see the flirtatious dance

New Delhi: ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Nidhi Bhanushali i.e. Sonu Atmaram Bhide left the show in the year 2019, despite this she is a popular star on social media. Nidhi formed a never ending bond with her fans in a short span of time and she appeared in the hit sitcom. After which she is currently enjoying massive fan following on social media. Some of his UNSEEN VIDEOS are making a splash on social media.

Adventure lover is Nidhi

Nidhi Bhanushali has taken a break from acting for some time, she manages to enchant her fans with every picture and video of her. Nidhi is an adventure lover who is living the life of her dreams while exploring the jungles and unknown places. She often shares pictures and videos from her adventurous life on her Instagram, flaunting her curves in a bikini and sometimes flaunting her yoga skills underwater.

flawless backed flaunt

Now, we bring to the fore an unseen video of Nidhi, in which she can be seen lip-syncing and dancing to the song ‘I don’t want wonder is a blunder’ by Cake from the album Comfort Eagle. In the video clip, Nidhi is seen flaunting her back and then dancing to a fun-filled track while enjoying her beach life with her friends. Watch this VIDEO…

Under water moves injured

After this Nidhi Bhanushali sings a song in a bikini and is seen showing some moves underwater, she then swims in the water in a hot style.

had a dip in the pool

Earlier, Nidhi took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her taking a dip in the pool, in which she looked gorgeous. In the video, Nidhi calms herself down with yoga and then enjoys. Dressed in a black top and red bottom, Nidhi stunned the fans with her underwater skills.

hot look in blue top

Nidhi recently set the internet on fire with her photo while posing in a blue deep neck dress. To complete the look, she kept her hair styled on one side of her face, along with funky jewelery on her forehead and legs. He injured the fans while posing for the camera. He captioned the post, ‘La Vie Boheme.’

Left ‘TMKOC’ in the year 2019

Nidhi started her acting career as a child artist. He left ‘TMKOC’ in 2019 for higher education. Since then this role has been played by actress Palak Sidhwani. Before Nidhi, the character of Sonu was being played by Jheel Mehta.

VIDEO

