Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Not Jethalal this person is owner of Gada Electronics watch viral video

Jethalal’s shop shown in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is not a shooting but a real shop. Which is located in Khar area of ​​Mumbai.

The popular TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is very much liked by the people. This show has been continuously entertaining the audience for many years. The most interesting character of the show is Jethalal Champaklal Gada, who lives in Gokuldham Society of Goregaon. The show audience loves Jethalal’s comedy and his style. Along with Jethalal, the audience likes all the characters of the show.

At the same time, Jethalal is often shown at his electronics shop ‘Gada Electronics’ in the show. Jethalal loves this shop very much. But do you know that Jethalal is not the real owner of this shop.

In ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, Jethalal is shown as the owner of Gada Electronics but his real owner is some other person. In fact, on the occasion of Republic Day, a video of the same ‘Gada Electronics’ has been shared on a fan page of ‘Taarak Mehta’ on social media, in which the original owner of the shop is shown. This video is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Let us tell you that Jethalal’s Gada Electronics which is shown in the show is not a serial shoot set but it is a real shop. The name of the original owner of this shop is ‘Shekhar Gadiyar’. This shop is in Khar area of ​​Mumbai. Shekhar has given this shop on rent for shooting. The name of this shop was earlier named Shekhar Electronics but later when it became famous in ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, Shekhar changed its name to ‘Gada Electronics’.

Shekhar Gadiyar had told that he was afraid that any piece of electronics might break during the shooting to rent the shop. But his shop has not suffered any kind of damage in the last 13 years.

The shop is not showing for the last few episodes. Most of the shooting of the show is done in Godown. Due to which the fans are speculating that the shooting of the shop may have been stopped after Nattu Kaka’s departure due to Kovid.