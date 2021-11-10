Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah now This is Not an age . When Dilip Joshi was frustrated with life, he was constantly failing in life; had said such a thing then

There was a time when Dilip Joshi did not have work. At that time no one knew how much talent was filled inside Dilip Joshi.

Dilip Joshi, who is associated with the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 13 years, is very much liked in the character of ‘Jethalal’. TMKOC’s Jethalal is considered the life of the show. Of course, today Dilip Joshi rules the hearts of crores of people because of this one character. But there was a time when Dilip Joshi did not have work. At that time no one knew how much talent was filled inside Dilip Joshi.

Dilip Joshi started his acting career in 1989. At that time, Dilip Joshi was getting only small roles in films. Dilip Joshi’s work in the films ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ and ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ is still highly appreciated. These films had given Dilip Joshi a special identity at that time. But after this, Dilip Joshi did not get continuous work.

In the meantime, he turned to the world of TV. Dilip Joshi made a new identity by coming directly to TV from films. Dilip Joshi started working for television in 1995. Dilip Vasu appeared in the TV show ‘Kabhi Ye Kabhi Woh’. Apart from this, what is the matter, Dilip Joshi was seen in Daal Mein Kaala, Do Aur Do Paanch and Hum Sab Ek Hain.

Dilip Joshi had told in an interview- ‘This is a very insecure line, it is not that once someone becomes a hit for a role in it, you will get work for the rest of your life. Like I got Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, I was sitting empty for one and a half years after that.

Dileep had said- ‘The serials that were there had stopped, my play was also completed. So at that time I had no work at all. That period was full of struggle. I didn’t know what to do then. Now which new line to catch at this age. Then I got this serial by the grace of God. Since 2008 till now, Dilip Joshi is working with show maker Asit Modi.