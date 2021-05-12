Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Takes Top Spot, Anupama Slips Down



The TRP report for week 18 is right here and this week’s TRP report is fascinating – firstly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has crushed Anupama to seize the highest place. Ghum Hai Kisike Ke Pyaar Mein dropped to quantity 9 and Tremendous Dancer 4 is the brand new entrant within the listing. Right here is the complete listing of the highest 5 serials that made it to the highest 5. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12 Kishore Kumar Particular Episode: Aditya Narayan Reacts To Amit Kumar’s Criticism

Let’s take a look on the reveals with their impressions:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

The long-running comedy present has gained many hearts and viewers are nonetheless awaiting the return of Dayaben. This week the present garnered 7.6 impressions and had beat Anupama to seize the highest spot. Additionally Learn – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Tapu Aka Bhavya Gandhi Misplaced His Father To Covid-19

Anupama:

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer present will lastly go together with the divorce observe from this week onwards. Nevertheless, the present must buckle up high be again on the highest spot. The every day cleaning soap garnered 6.9 impressions and slipped right down to the second spot Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Amit Kumar’s Stunning Revelation For Judges And Makers, Says Was ‘Advised to Reward Everybody’

Indian Idol 12:

The singing actuality present Indian Idol 12 has grabbed the third spot with 6.8 impressions. Within the case of TRP, the graph of the present is growing quickly.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi as Sirat and Mohsin Khan as Kartik has managed to be within the high 5. The present has grabbed the fourth place with 6.3 impressions. The present is a step forward on this week’s TRP scores.

Tremendous Dancer 4:

Tremendous Dancer 4 has grabbed many eyeballs and is apparently grabbed the fifth place with 6.2 impressions.