Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Tapu Aka Raj Anadkat Denies Reports of Rift With Dilip Joshi, Calls Them Baseless





Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tapu Aka Raj Anadkat has denied stories of a rift between him and his on-screen father Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi. Dismissing the stories, Raj known as them ‘baseless’ and ‘cooked up tales.’ Additionally Learn – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi In Battle With On-Display Son Raj Anadkat? This is What He Has to Say

In an interview with the Indian Categorical, Raj Anadkat talked about the identical and stated that each one such claims are baseless. “I don’t concentrate on such baseless rumours or cooked-up tales. I’d somewhat focus and provides my greatest to my work in order that my viewers get one of the best expertise by way of my work. Individuals will at all times discuss baseless issues however I’ll proceed to smile and rise above the whole lot,” he stated. Additionally Learn – Munmun Dutta in Bother: One other FIR In opposition to Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor For Utilizing Casteist Slur In Video

This comes a day after Dilip Joshi additionally denied the claims calling them ‘completely garbage’. “Completely garbage. Who cooks up all these false tales?” he had stated. The stories of a rift between Raj and Dilip made headlines after a report in Koimoi cited a supply claiming that Dilip Joshi was irked with Raj as he stored him ready for an hour. “Dilip Joshi is the senior-most actor on units. Regardless of engaged on Taarak Mehta for thus a few years, he makes positive to be on time. There’s by no means a delay or impact on the shoot as a result of of him. However Raj not too long ago stored him ready for an hour or so. What irked him is the truth that it was repeatedly taking place,” the supply had claimed. Nonetheless, now, each Raj and Dilip have slammed the stories calling them false. Additionally Learn – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nattu Kaka Aka Ghanshyam Nayak Is Dealing with Monetary Disaster? This is What He Has To Say

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most well-liked Indian tv comedy reveals working for over a decade. Raj Anadkat joined the solid of the present in 2017 after the sooner actor (Bhavya Gandhi) stop the present.