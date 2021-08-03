Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team Dilip Joshi, Jennifer Mistry, and more Throwback Photos | TMKOC: From Jethalal to Taarak Mehta, you must not have seen these throwback pictures of the actors

New Delhi: The TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, which has been entertaining the audience for the last 13 years on Indian television, remains number 1 in terms of TRP even today. Every character of the show and the artist who plays it has become popular from house to house. Most of the actors of the show have been continuously associated with this show for the last 13 years.

Left with these artists last year

However, last year Gurcharan Singh Sodhi and Neha Mehta had said goodbye to the show. Gurcharan Singh used to play Roshan Sodhi in this show and Neha played Shailesh Lodha’s wife in the show for a long time. Currently Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Tanuj Mahasabde, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwakar, Sonalika Joshi and other actors are constantly associated with the show.

Dilip Joshi as Jethalal

Disha Vakani – Dayaben

Jennifer Mistry – Roshan Sodhi

Munmun Dutta – Babita ji

Shailesh Lodha – Taarak Mehta

Old pictures of artists are going viral

You have seen the recent pictures of the cast of the show, but some very old pictures are also available on the social media of these artists, which you have hardly seen. Today we are going to show you some such old pictures of the cast of the show, in which you will hardly be able to recognize them. These pictures are from when these actors were not a part of the show.

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ also came in animation

Let us tell you that all the actors of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ are known for their different style. This show has been such a hit that some time ago a cartoon show has also been started on this show in which the characters of Tappu, Jethalal and Dayaben have been created in animation. The special thing about the show is that no vulgarity is shown in it and this light-hearted show can be watched for entertainment with the whole family.

